Sports News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Davido's post about Manchester United triggers widespread reactions after Copenhagen defeat

Nigerian artiste, Davido

A post by Nigerian Afrobeats musician, Davido in reaction to Manchester United’s defeat against FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League has triggered widespread reactions from his followers and football lovers on social media.

On a dramatic night in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, Manchester United surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 4-3 to their opponents on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

United were 1-0 up in the Champions League game after three minutes, with Rasmus Hojlund getting in at the back post to meet a low cross from Scott McTominay and tap in from close range.

Then, in the 28th minute, United went 2-0 up when Alejandro Garnacho's shot was saved and rolled into Hojlund's path and he, again, tapped in from close range.

United’s explosive start turned sour after Marcus Rashford was controversially sent for what the referee deemed to be a deliberate foul.

The moment breathed new life into the home side and Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back three minutes later.

There was more misery to come as Copenhagen were awarded a penalty right before halftime after Harry Maguire's handball, and Diogo Goncalves slotted it past Andre Onana.

United briefly regained the lead when VAR awarded them a penalty for a handball which Bruno Fernandes calmly converted.

But they imploded in the final few minutes giving up two goals, in the 83rd when Lukas Lerager sprinted in to meet Rasmus Falk's cross and four minutes later when 17-year-old substitute Roony Bardghji fired home.

The defeat spurred a myriad of wide reactions and Davido couldn’t afford but be shocked by the outpour of discontentment among the United fans.

Davido who confessed not being a football fan questioned why fans keep lamenting about Manchester United every week.

EK