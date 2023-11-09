Davido's post about Manchester United triggers widespread reactions after Copenhagen defeat

Sports News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A post by Nigerian Afrobeats musician, Davido in reaction to Manchester United’s defeat against FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League has triggered widespread reactions from his followers and football lovers on social media.



On a dramatic night in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, Manchester United surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 4-3 to their opponents on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.



United were 1-0 up in the Champions League game after three minutes, with Rasmus Hojlund getting in at the back post to meet a low cross from Scott McTominay and tap in from close range.



Then, in the 28th minute, United went 2-0 up when Alejandro Garnacho's shot was saved and rolled into Hojlund's path and he, again, tapped in from close range.



United’s explosive start turned sour after Marcus Rashford was controversially sent for what the referee deemed to be a deliberate foul.



The moment breathed new life into the home side and Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back three minutes later.



There was more misery to come as Copenhagen were awarded a penalty right before halftime after Harry Maguire's handball, and Diogo Goncalves slotted it past Andre Onana.



United briefly regained the lead when VAR awarded them a penalty for a handball which Bruno Fernandes calmly converted.



But they imploded in the final few minutes giving up two goals, in the 83rd when Lukas Lerager sprinted in to meet Rasmus Falk's cross and four minutes later when 17-year-old substitute Roony Bardghji fired home.



The defeat spurred a myriad of wide reactions and Davido couldn’t afford but be shocked by the outpour of discontentment among the United fans.



Davido who confessed not being a football fan questioned why fans keep lamenting about Manchester United every week.



Read some of the tweets below





I don’t watch ball like that … but come Wetin Man U do so?? Every week una dey complain ???? enlighten me pls — Davido (@davido) November 8, 2023

Na the current situation be this. pic.twitter.com/MDFdO02D3G — OTUNBA (@ManLikeIcey) November 8, 2023

OBO check your WhatsApp I don explain wetin Man U do — Ó.G.B (@OGBdeyforyou) November 8, 2023

Eje just leave them oh???????? pic.twitter.com/SQTOfpCQaQ — Charlie (@Lfcsbest) November 8, 2023

Onana like to dey latan ???? ???? na why Man Utd dey FEEL am every week. ???? ???? E PAIN ME sha but NA MONEY make dem no gree sell Man Utd to new owners — TIFE???? (@TheTifeFab_) November 8, 2023

They are just like a shopping mall, anyone can enter from the gate. — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) November 8, 2023

Manchester United have still NEVER win a game in which Højlund has scored ????

fun fact pic.twitter.com/mxNA31ZHL4 — JayPee CFC ???? (@Jay_Pee_JP) November 8, 2023

In musical term, ManU is like Brymo, they fell off so badly pic.twitter.com/kRf7fumCyW — MissYem K (@YemisiKolaa) November 8, 2023

Andre Onana has now conceded 31 goals for Manchester United in all competitions this season, this is just November. ???? pic.twitter.com/PaH8n0id9r — Yimzy (@oyimzy) November 8, 2023

???????? Ten Hag: “You can see that there’s a player in front of Onana in an offside position on Copenhagen first goal…”.



“Not only tonight. We have to deal with many decisions against us in other games”, told TNT. pic.twitter.com/Igk1VBVc74 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 8, 2023

Onana has conceded 30+ goals already since he joined United pic.twitter.com/WADjcqX0th — S???? (@scrapytweets) November 8, 2023

EK