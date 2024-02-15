Davido pays tribute to Memphis Depay for buying him Rolex watch

Sports News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, Davido, has shown appreciation to Dutch footballer of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay, for gifting him a Rolex watch.



Depay presented the gift to Davido during the his birthday dinner in Dubai, on February 14, 2024.



Davido took to his Instagram story to show gratitude to the former Barcelona man for his kind gesture, stating that he is for once at the receiving end of a gift.



"Bought me a Rolex on his own birthday!!! I never receive gifts, I've always been the one to gift people! I love and appreciate you Memphis Depay," he wrote.



Depay, despite being known for his footballing talent, has an undying passion for music and is one of the very few players who do music on a part-time basis.



His love for music has led him to make great connections with Ghanaian musicians as well as popular musicians around the world.



He featured on Ghanaian musician Bisa Kdei's 'Original' album released in 2023.



Memphis Depay turned thirty on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, and held a birthday dinner on Wednesday.



The Dutch-born Ghanaian currently plays for Atletico Madrid. He is having a decent campaign despite playing as second fiddle to Alvaro Maorata and dealing with injuries.



He has scored 7 goals and provided 2 assists in 20 matches in all competitions this season.





I’ve never received gifts, I’ve always been the one to gift people — Davido writes as he appreciates Atletico Madrid star, Memphis Depay, for giving him a Rolex watch at his 30th birthday dinner.

pic.twitter.com/X6o80HjeeD — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) February 15, 2024

EE/EK