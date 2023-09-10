David Oppong Afrane reports King Faisal to GFA over botched Hearts of Oak move - Report

Sports News of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

King Faisal defender David Oppong Afrane has lodged a complaint with the player status committee after his intended move to Hearts of Oak fell through, per a report by presssportsgh.com.



The Ghana transfer window closed on September 8, 2023, following an extension by the Ghana Football Association.



The highly-rated defender was sought after by Hearts of Oak, who aimed to secure his signature before the window's close.



Unfortunately, the transfer didn't materialize due to King Faisal's decision to reevaluate the player's fee, even after initially agreeing to a sum that was double his release clause.



Reports indicate that King Faisal's owner, Alhaji Grunzah, was aware of Asante Kotoko's interest and sought to leverage it to extract a higher fee from Hearts of Oak for the center-back.



This strategy backfired, as the player, despite agreeing to terms with Hearts of Oak, is now required to stay with the Kumasi-based side after the main transfer window closed.



Nevertheless, Oppong Afrane and his representative believe they have been treated unfairly and have chosen to bring the matter before the GFA status committee.



They hope the case will be considered under special dispensation, allowing him to participate in the top division this season.



Meanwhile, the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League is scheduled to commence on September 15, with Hearts of Oak facing Real Tamale United on the opening day.