David Ocloo re-joins Asante Kotoko as assistant coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian tactician, David Marvin Ocloo has reportedly returned to Asante Kotoko after leaving Hearts of Oak earlier this month.



He is retaking his old role as an assistant coach of the Porcupine Warriors and will work under his former boss, Prosper Narteh who has also returned to the club as head coach.



The two coaches led Asante Kotoko to win the Ghana Premier League title two seasons ago before leaving the club over a reported falling out with management.

They are back at the club after the side went trophyless last season.



Meanwhile, the Owner and life patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has formed a four-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) to run the affairs of the club.



This follows the dissolution of the 12-member board of directors led by Dr. Kwame Kyei and the management led by Nana Yaw Amponsah following the expiration of their mandate.



However, Otumfuo has named the four-member IMC ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.



They include Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua who is the Kontomponiaferehene and a chartered accountant.



Other members include former Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, who has been named the new head coach, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, who will serve as the administrative manager.