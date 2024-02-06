David Moyes explains decision to play Mohammed Kudus on the left against Man United

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: ghanaguardian.com

West Ham United manager, David Moyes has revealed why he played Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus on the left flank against Manchester United.



Kudus has flourished playing on the right for the Hammers since joining the London club in the summer transfer window.



However, during the game against the Red Devils, the versatile attacker was deployed in an unfamiliar role.



And according to Moyes, it was a strategy to help stop Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw on the left side of United's formation by playing Ben Johnson on the right instead of the former Ajax man.



"We played Ben Johnson on the right today, and Mohammed Kudus on the left, and I thought Ben did a brilliant job," he said after the 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford.



"He’s turning into a little bit of a hybrid player for us; one who can do different roles. It might not be the solution to the problem long-term, but I have to give him credit for how he played. He did as well as we hoped he would.



"We were wary of Marcus Rashford and his ability to get forward, and Luke Shaw at left-back, but I thought Ben did a really good job for us. In the main, most of the players did a good job."