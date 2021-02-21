You are here: HomeSports2021 02 21Article 1185466

Sports News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Soccernet

David Mawutor signs for Polish top-flight side Wisla Krakow

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana international David Mawutor Ghana international David Mawutor

Versatile Ghanaian defender, David Mawutor has signed for Polish side Wisla Kraków.

The centre back-cum-defensive midfielder moves to Eastern Europe after leaving Zhetysu Taldykorgan in Tajikistan.

Mawutor joins countryman Yaw Yeboah at the Polish top-flight side.

The 28-year-old had scored one goal in 18 appearances for Zhetysu.

He won the Vysshaya Liga (Tajik top-flight) twice in 2013 and 2017.

Mawutor was also a member of the Zhetysu side which emerged runners-up of the 2017 AFC Cup.

Join our Newsletter