David Luiz hails 'great' Arsenal new boy Partey

Partey produced a dominant display in midfield, one that saw him named man of the match

David Luiz has backed Bernd Leno amid criticism of the goalkeeper following Arsenal’s 2-1 win at Rapid Vienna, while he also praised the performance of new signing Thomas Partey.



New signing Partey made his first start for Arsenal in Vienna following his deadline-day switch from Atletico Madrid.



And the Ghana international produced a dominant display in midfield, one that saw him named man of the match.



Sitting in front of the defence, Partey consistently protected the likes of Gabriel and Luiz but also showcased his ability going forward with his excellent range of passing.



It was an impressive full debut - one that former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves labelled as one of the best he’d ever seen - and Luiz also gave a glowing assessment of his new team-mate.



“He is a great player and I'm so happy he joined us,” said the 33-year-old.



“It is a pleasure for me to see players like that, playing off the ball and trying to manage the game. I think he did very well.”



Arteta was also full of praise for Partey and insisted the midfielder is only going to get better as he continues to adjust to his new surroundings.



“He looked really solid and really comfortable,” said the Arsenal boss. “I think he held the midfield by himself in the second half when we were a little more open and started to take more chances and attacking certain spaces with some players.



“He was fantastic and there is much more to come from him.”

