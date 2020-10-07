Sports News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

David Duncan should have been Black Stars coach – Foh Amoaning

Assistant Black Stars coach, David Duncan

The Ghana Football Association should have appointed coach David Duncan as Kwasi Appiah successor instead of CK Akonnor, veteran sports journalist Moses Foh Amoaning has said.



Moses Foh-Amoaning has no issues with Akonnor who he thinks has garnered enough experience as a coach and footballer but believes that Duncan should have been handed the job.



He is, however, satisfied that after missing out on the substantive job, Duncan was handed the role of Akonnor’s deputy.



"I am happy he has David Duncan with him. He is all rounded as he understands the technical aspect of the game and he has played too," he told Nhyira FM Power Sports.



"I even feel David Duncan should have been the head coach but it is fine; he is assistant."



The timing of Foh Amoaning’s comment is interesting because it is coming more than eight months after Akonnor was appointed and barely two days to Akonnor’s first match as Black Stars coach.



Akonnor was selected by the FA, following the expiration of Kwasi Appiah’s contract in December last year.



Akonnor could have made his coaching debut in February but had to wait till August due to the coronavirus pandemic.



He is currently in Turkey with the Black Stars where they are preparing for friendlies against Mali and Qatar.



The Black Stars are scheduled to play Mali on October 9 and play Qatar three days later.



Akonnor has been boosted with the arrival of Thomas Partey who recently inked a mammoth deal with Arsenal.



The deputy Black Stars captain joined the Gunners from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in a 45-million pound deal.

