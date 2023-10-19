David Duncan pens heartfelt tribute to coach Attuquayefio on his 78th birthday

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Ghanaian football coach David Duncan celebrated the late Cecil Jones Attuquayefio on his birthday which was on Wednesday, October 18.



The late Attuquayefio would have turned 79 but death took him away on May, 12, 2015 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra following a throat cancer.



Cecil Jones Attuquayefio is regarded as one of Ghana’s finest technical brains who nurtured a lot of young footballers and a number of coaches who went on to excel in Ghana and outside.



David Duncan was one of the many coaches who were nurtured by Jones and went on to make exploits with clubs in Ghana and the national U17 male team (Black Starlets) in 1995.



Attuquayefio was named African coach of the year in 2000 after his club Accra Hearts of Oak of Ghana won the African Champions league with only one loss throughout the entire tournament (to DC Motema Pembe of Congo).



In a tweet cited by GhanaWeb, David Duncan celebrated the Veteran gaffer with words of inspiration.



“Remembering what would have been the birthday today of The Best ever there was, and still is in the business. Keep Resting Well; ‘The Sir’!



Duncan’s last coaching role was with Medeama SC in 2022.









