David Duncan maintained as Black Stars assistant coach despite Patrick Greveraars appointment

Sports News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

David Duncan will continue to serve as an assistant coach of the Black Stars despite the appointment of Dutchman Patrick Greveraars.



The Ghana Football Association on Monday, May 31, 2021 approved head coach C.K Akonnor's request to appoint Dutchman Patrick Greveraars as his second assistant.



But his appointment will not affect David Duncan as he continues to serve as the first assistant coache of the team.



Akonnor will now work with Greveraars and current assistant David Duncan as coaches of the senior national team.



Patrick Greveraars is a UEFA A-License holder with over 25 years of worldwide top football experience.



The 45-year old previously worked with PSV Eindhoven, FC Porto, Vitesse Arnhem, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Anorthosis Famagusta and Al Shabab Dubai.



He was one of two coaches who were recommended by C.K Akonnor in his quest to strengthen the technical team ahead the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations.



He is expected to bring his experience, world-wide contacts and football methodology on board if he signs the deal.



Greveraars is currently in Ghana to assist the team with the upcoming International friendly matches and also to finalize talks ahead of his appointment.



He will team up with Coach C.K Akonnor and David Duncan in Cape Coast to prepare for the friendly matches.



The Black Stars are currently camping in Cape Coast to prepare for the two matches against Morocco on Tuesday, June 8 and Ivory in Cape Coast on Saturday, June 12, 2021.



