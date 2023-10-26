David De Gea posts cryptic message on social media amid reports of Man Utd return

Sports News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea, has reacted to rumours about his return to the club on a short spell.



According to multiple reports, United are interested in signing the Spaniard on loan.



The report also indicated that the United aims at signing De Gea due to Andre Onana's unavailability during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in January.



David De Gea took to Twitter to post an emoji, depicting his surprise regarding the news.



Manchester United refused to extend David De Gea's deal after his contract ran out in June 2023. The former Atletico Madrid goalie exited the club ending his 11-year stay.



As a replacement, the Red Devils signed Andre Onana for a transfer fee of £47.2 million from Inter Milan.



