Thursday, 11 February 2021

David Atanga scores and assist in FC Admira Wacker win over Altach

Ghana international David Atanga

Ghana and FC Admira Wacker midfielder David Atanga netted his first goal of the season against SCR Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga on Wednesday at home.



The 24-year-old did not only score his first goal for the club but also provided his first assist as his side secured a vital 3-1 win over SCR Altach.



David Atanga’s outfit opened the scoring on the 22nd minute and it was the Ghanaian who provided the assists to Andrew Wooten to slot home to put the hosts 1-0 up halfway through the first half.



The former Red Bull Salzburg player registered his name on the score sheet on the 60th minute to make it 2-0.



Nigerian international, Chinedu Obasi reduced the deficit to one for the visitors but Wooten grabbed his second goal of the match deep into additional time to make the final score 3-1 in favour of FC Admira Wacker Mödling.



Atanga, 24, has played two games since he joined during this winter transfer window and has a goal and assists to his name.