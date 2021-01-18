Sports News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

David Atanga joins Austrian side Flyeralarm Admira on loan

David Atanga after signing his deal

Austrian top-tier side FC Flyeralarm Admira have completed the signing of Ghanaian attacking midfielder David Atanga, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



Atanga is joining from the German Bundesliga 2 outfit Holstein Kiel.



The 24-year-old Ghanaian will play on loan until the end of the 2020/2021 season.



"David Atanga was and is our dream player. As a club, we have done everything we can to get David from Holstein Kiel. We would like to thank the people in charge at Holstein Kiel who made this loan possible and who met us," said Franz Wohlfahrt, Managing Director Sport.



Atanga, whom Admira manager Damir Buric already had under his wing during his time at SpVgg Greuther Fürth, played for RB Salzburg in 2015, and he was also active at SV Mattersburg and SKN St. Pölten.



The 24-year-old played a total of 34 Bundesliga 2 games and scored eight goals and four assists.



"I am pleased that those responsible managed to get David to come to us. He's a profile player that we haven't had in our ranks before. His commitment opens up new opportunities and makes us more flexible," coach Buric explained.



Atanga joins team training at Admira on Tuesday.