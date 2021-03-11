Sports News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

David Alaba is my mentor - Imoro Ibrahim

Asante Kotoko defender, Imoro Ibrahim

Asante Kotoko defender Imoro Ibrahim has labeled Bayern Munich's defender, David Alaba as his role model.



Imoro Ibrahim, who joined Asante Kotoko from a lower-tier side Thunder FC, has established himself as one of the best lateral defenders in the Ghana Premier League since joining the Porcupines in 2019.



His performances have earned him a call up to the Black Stars for Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



Answering a question at the post-match conference after Asante Kotoko's 1-0 win over King Faisal on his progressiveness, he stated that he has been training hard to replicate the performance of his role model.



“I attribute my performance to hard work and determination. Moreover, I learn a lot from David Alaba who is my mentor.”