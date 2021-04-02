David Accam hits debut goal as Hammarby pip Trelleborgs in Swedish Cup

Sports News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana forward David Accam opened his scoring account for Hammarby in their 3-2 win against Trelleborgs in the Swedish Cup on Thursday.



Accam was named among the substitutes for the Swedish Cup quarterfinal against Trelleborgs at the Tele2 Arena.



Hammarby started the match brightly and deservedly fetched the opener through Jeppe Andersen on the 10th minute mark.



With the hosts enjoying chunk share of the ball possession, coach Stefan Billborn went full plate in the second half by introducing David Accam in place of Jon Fjoluson in the 64th minute.



Trelleborgs pushed for the level but couldn’t find one until the 87th minute when Serbian forward Petar Petrovic struck from 12 yards to send the game to extra time.



However, two quick goals from Gustav Ludwigson and Accam gave the Green and White lads a 3-1 lead before Dzenis Kozica hit back in the 110th minute.



The Swedish forward’s goal wasn’t enough as the host advance to the semifinals on a 3-2 victory.



Accam joined the Bajen on a season-long loan deal from Major Soccer League side Nashville, with the option of a one-year extension at the end of the initial period.



