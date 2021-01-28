Sports News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

David Accam completes move to Swedish club Hammarby IF

Ghana international, David Accam

Ghana international David Accam has completed his move to Swedish outfit Hammarby IF on loan for the 2021 Swedish football season.



The player in the last six years has been playing his football in the American Major League Soccer where he has had stints with Philadelphia United, Columbus Crew SC, and a couple of others.



Currently contracted to Nashville SC, David Accam has been loaned to Hammarby IF and could eventually be signed on a permanent move if he manages to excel.



“David Accam returns to Swedish football after six years in MLS. Hammarby has agreed with Accam's current club Nashville SC and MLS on a loan for the 2021 season, with an option for another year,” an announcement from the Swedish club has said today.



It adds, “With the loan of David Accam, Hammarby strengthens in the offensive line, and then mainly the outer position where the 30-year-old Ghanaian usually plays.”



David Accam, 30, has loads of experienced and expected to be a major squad boost for his new team.