David Abagna makes debut for Petrocub in Moldova

Sports News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Real Tamale United midfielder, David Abagna, was handed his Petrocub debut after joining the club last week.



The ex-Black Galaxies attacking midfielder joined the Moldovan outfit on loan from Sudanese outfit Al Hilal.



Abagna was immediately handed his debut after coming on for Corneliu Cotogoi in the second half of the 5-0 thrashing of Balti in the Moldovan topflight league.



Forward Maxim Petroniche opened the scoring after six minutes before Vladimir Amros doubled the advantage at the stroke of halftime.



After the break, Ambros added his second of the game before serving Ion Jordan the assist for the fourth goal of the match.



Dan Puscas sealed victory late in added time as Petrocub began the season with victory at home.



He is expected to play a key role for the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led club for the rest of the season as they eye league success.



He joins compatriots Razak Abalora and Seidu Bassit at the club.