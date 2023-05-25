Dauda Mohammed scores in CD Tenerife's win against Burgos

Sports News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Dauda Mohammed scored in CD Tenerife's 2-1 win against Burgos in the Spanish La Liga 2 at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez Lopéz.



Tenerife started better, and had a couple of chances, with Corredera and Gallego, to get ahead on the scoreboard.



But the local team faded away, while the team from Burgos gradually woke up from its lethargy and, after playing for half an hour, was already more comfortable than its rival.



Gaspar Campos left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal gave Burgos CF the lead in the 40th minute. Campos's goal was assisted by Curro Sánchez with a through ball.



Substitute Mohammed Dauda scored with a right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner to make it 1-1.



Waldo Rubio scored the winning goal for Tenerife in added time. His goal was assisted by Sergio González following a corner.