Sports News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Dauda Mohammed scores as Anderlecht suffer defeat against KV Kortrijk in friendly

Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed was on target for his outfit RSC Anderlecht despite defeat against KV Kortrijk in friendly on Saturday at Neerpede.

The Purple and White took the lead through the former Asante Kotoko striker from the spot but eventually lost 1-2.

Hendrickx and Gueye strikes were enough for the visitors to secure victory.

Dauda despite registering his name on the scoresheet was replaced in the 46th minute by De Wilde

His compatriot Majeed Ashimeru played full throttle for Anderlecht in their defeat.

