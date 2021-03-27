Dauda Mohammed scores as Anderlecht suffer defeat against KV Kortrijk in friendly

Sports News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed was on target for his outfit RSC Anderlecht despite their defeat against KV Kortrijk in friendly on Saturday at Neerpede.



The Purple and White took the lead through the former Asante Kotoko striker from the spot but eventually lost 1-2.



Hendrickx and Gueye strikes were enough for the visitors to secure victory.



Dauda Mohammed despite registering his name on the scoresheet was replaced in the 46th minute by De Wilde



His compatriot Majeed Ashimeru played full throttle for Anderlecht in their defeat.



Dauda Mohammed formerly played for Ghana Premier League cub Asante Kotoko before joining the Belgian giants.