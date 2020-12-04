Sports News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Dauda Mohammed named in Anderlecht's squad for the first time this season

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Dauda Mohammed

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Dauda Mohammed has been named in the Anderlecht team for the first time this season ahead of their trip to Waregem.



The Ghanaian striker has impressed manager Vincent Kompany in training, convincing him to include him in the team for the game on Saturday, December 5, 2020.



Dauda Mohammed returned to Anderlecht in the summer after an impressive loan stint with Danish side Esbjerg, where he played 22 times and scored four goals.



The 22-year-old is joined by defender Lucas Lissens and forward Antoine Colassin for tonight's clash.



Vincent Kompany will be without goalkeeper Hendrik Van Crombrugge against Zulte Waregem.



Meanwhile, Landry Dimata is also missing due to illness.



Below is the team for the trip to Waregem:



Wellenreuther, Verbruggen, Vercauteren, Murillo, Sardella, Miazga, Delcroix, Lissens, Mychaylichenko, Kana, Cullen, Sambi Lokonga, Vlap, Verschaeren, Amuzu, Mukairu, Bundu, Nmecha, Colassin, Dauda.

