Source: Ghana Soccernet

Dauda Mohammed makes first Anderlecht appearance after 719 days

Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed played his first game of the season for Anderlecht in the draw against Zulte Waregem last Friday.



It was the former Asante Kotoko play-maker's first game for the Purple and Whites after almost two years.



Dauda joined Anderlecht in 2017 from Kotoko, but struggled to break into the first team despite his big move to Belgium.



The 22-year-old replaced Paul Mukairu in the 66th minute as Anderlecht drew 2-2 with Daniel Opare's Zulte Waregem.



Mohammed had last played for the club on December 16, 2018, against Cercle Brugge, lasting only 9 minutes.



He then moved on loan to Vitesse Arnhem and last season spent time at Ejsberg.



The former Ghana U-20 star will be hoping to enjoy more playtime at Anderlecht this season as manager Vincent Kompany's side prepare for a home game against Genk on Friday.

