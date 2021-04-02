Dates for Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches revealed

Sports News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications begin in June 2021 across the continent.



Ghana are placed in Group G along with South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Ethiopia and will have a lot to do to finish top of the group.



The African Confederation (CAF) released the match schedules of the qualifying matches on Thursday 1 April 2021.



The Black Stars will start the campaign at home with Ethiopia and end the qualifiers with also at home with South Africa in October 2021.



At the end of this elimination phase, the group toppers of the 10 groups meet for another elimination phase between 8 and 16 November 2021.



The five winners will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Find the fixtures below:



5, 6, 7, 8 June 2021

GHANA VS. ETHIOPIA - Zimbabwe vs. South Africa



11, 12, 13, 14 June 2021

SOUTH AFRICA VS. GHANA - Ethiopia vs. Zimbabwe



1, 2, 3, 4 September 2021

GHANA VS. ZIMBABWE - Ethiopia vs. South Africa



5, 6, 7 September 2021

ZIMBABWE VS. GHANA - South Africa vs. Ethiopia



6, 7, 8, 9 October 2021

ETHIOPIA VS. GHANA - South Africa vs. Zimbabwe



10, 11, 12 October 2021

GHANA VS. SOUTH AFRICA - Zimbabwe vs. Ethiopia