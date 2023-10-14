Date and venue for Ghana's 2023 AFCON matches revealed

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

The date and venue for Black Stars' group stage match in the 2023 African Cup of Nations which will be hosted in Cote d'Ivoire have been disclosed.



The Black Stars will play their first game in the 2023 AFCON against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the Stade Felix Houphouet in Abidjan.



Ghana's second match at the tournament which will be against seven-time champions, Egypt will come off on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at the Stade Felix Houphouet in Abidjan.



The Black Stars will, however, face Mozambique in their final group match at the Stade Ebimpe in Abidjan on Monday, January 22, 2024.



Ghana will be hoping to make it out of the group stages at the 2023 AFCON after coming last in the previous edition hosted in Cameroon.



Ghanaians are hoping the Black Stars will be able to win the AFCON title to end the country's 41-year wait for a title.





