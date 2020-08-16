Sports News of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Darren Bent reveals how he felt when Sunderland signed Asamoah Gyan

Gyan joined Sunderland after the 2010 World Cup

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has disclosed how he felt when Sunderland signed Asamoah Gyan in the summer of 2010.



Gyan joined the Black Cats from French side Rennes after starring for the Black Stars in South Africa in the 2010 FIFA World Cup.



The 34-year-old guided the team to the quarter-final with three goals before missing a crucial last-minute penalty in a controversial clash with Uruguay.



Despite his exploits with Ghana, Bent felt the signing of the Ghanaian to provide competition in the team didn't make him feel special enough even though he enjoyed a brilliant first season on Wearside, netting 25 goals in all competitions.



"You can't help but think, 'what's going on here?" Bent told TalkSport.



"I wouldn't say it was an issue, but when I was at Sunderland I had a very, very good season. I scored loads of goals.



"And then I missed out on the World Cup that summer and Asamoah Gyan was fantastic for Ghana that summer.



"I remember reading the paper one day, maybe I was at home or on holiday, and it said, 'Sunderland have been linked with Asamoah Gyan', and I thought that's a bit odd.



"Next thing I know, I return to pre-season a little later, and Gyan walks in the building... Danny Welbeck walks in the building...



"I'm thinking, 'What is going on here!?' I stayed, but only until January."



Asked what his initial reaction was, and if he was sizing Gyan up after his arrival, Bent continued: "Of course. That's what you do.



"You start looking in training and thinking what is he good at? What can he do, what can he not do so well?



"Ultimately, in the position I play in it's just about scoring more goals than them. That's the way I thought about."

