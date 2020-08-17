Sports News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Darren Bent narrates how Gyan's arrival caused his departure from Sunderland

Darren Bent left the club shortly after Asamoah Gyan arrived

Former England striker, Darren Bent has told Talksports he felt worried and uneasy after Sunderland acquired Asamoah Gyan in 2010, explaining that this was key in his departure from the club five months later.



Gyan was a record signing from Rennes and went on to score 11 goals and provide five assists in 37 competitive appearances for the Black Cats.



However, before the Ghanaian’s arrival, Bent had hugely impressed in his first season after scoring 24 and netting 4 in 38 league games.



The English striker then found it shocking and unpleasant following the arrival of Asamoah Gyan, who he knew was a top performer for Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in the summer of 2010.



“You can’t help but think, ‘what’s going on here?” Bent told TalkSport.



“I wouldn’t say it was an issue, but when I was at Sunderland I had a very, very good season. I scored loads of goals.



“And then I missed out on the World Cup that summer and Asamoah Gyan was fantastic for Ghana that summer.



“I remember reading the paper one day, maybe I was at home or on holiday, and it said, ‘Sunderland have been linked with Asamoah Gyan’, and I thought that’s a bit odd.



“Next thing I know, I return to pre-season a little later, and Gyan walks in the building… Danny Welbeck walks in the building…



“I’m thinking, ‘What is going on here!?’ I stayed, but only until January.”



Asked what his initial reaction was, and if he was sizing Gyan up after his arrival, Bent continued: “Of course. That’s what you do.



“You start looking in training and thinking what is he good at? What can he do, what can he not do so well?



“Ultimately, in the position I play in it’s just about scoring more goals than them. That’s the way I thought about.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.