Darmstadt boss heaps praise on Ghana forward Braydon Manu

Sports News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Darmstadt manager Torsten Lieberknecht has eulogized Ghana forward Braydon Manu following his outstanding performance for the club this season.



The 25-year-old has been in a rich vein of form for the German Bundesliga 2 outfit, who currently sit top of the table as they seek to secure promotion to the top-flight.



He was in action last Tuesday when his outfit defeated Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 in the DFB Pokal.



“Braydon brings an incredible heart. Sometimes it's not what the coach says. But sometimes it helps," he said. The style is known in Halle” he said.



Braydon Manu has featured 12 times this season, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists in the process.