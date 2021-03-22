Danlad relishes successful outing at King Faisal

Sports News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: GNA

Black Satellites goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim is poised in making a positive impact with his new club King Faisal when the second round of the league resumes.



The 18-year old goalkeeping prodigy joined the “Insha Allah” Boys in a loan deal till the end of the season from Asante Kotoko.



In an interview with GNA Sports, Danlad was elated with the move as he seeks more playing time at King Faisal who are battling for survival in 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



“I believe in hardwork and as goalkeepers, we have a crucial part to play in the success of the team. So I am going there to help them be successful and I would do my best.



“There are good goalkeepers in the team already and I am going there to complement their efforts in making the team successful,’’ he said.



When asked to describe his experience at the recently held Under - 20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania where Ghana emerged victors, Danlad said: “It was my last outing at the U-20 level having featured in Niger two years ago, so I was determined to win something for the nation and make history for myself. So what transpired in Niger gave me the confidence to do the best for my team in this year's tournament and thankfully God blessed our efforts.



“We were very confident of lifting the Cup since the day we set off from Ghana. Even with the loss to Gambia, the team was still hopeful of winning the tournament.”



Additionally, Danlad was delighted with his invitation to the senior national team and said it would help in his development.



“The Black Stars call-up would help in my development especially having the feeling of representing the country at the senior level.



"People would have their opinion about whether I merit the call-up or not which is normal but is good for me and this call up would be beneficial to the nation in future,’’ he stated.