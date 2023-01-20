Danlad can save Ghana's economy: Social media users praise Danlad for his heroics against Sudan

Sports News of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians on social media have heaped praises on Black Galaxies goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, for his stunning performance in Ghana's 3-1 Sudan.



Some Ghanaians who were in awe of the goalie's heroics in the game as a section, sarcastically claimed the teenager can save Ghana's economy.



The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper was superb in goal. He made two crucial saves that secured the victory for Ghana.



Ghana is second in the group with six points after two games, tied with group leaders Madagascar, and Sudan, third with three points.



The three countries in Group C were awarded 3 points each after Morocco pulled out of the tournament.



Therefore, the outcome of Madagascar's tie with Sudan will determine the two countries that will progress to the quarterfinals.





Checkout some reactions below:





