Danlad Ibrahim returns as Kotoko coach Zerbo names line up to face Bechem United

Sports News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Danlad Ibrahim will be in post for Asante Kotoko in their outstanding fixture against Bechem United at the Nana Gyeabour Park.



Danlad returns to the lineup after missing the Reds' 3-0 win over King Faisal due to a national team assignment with Ghana U-23.



Danlad replaces Frederick Asare, while Augustine Agyapong also replaces Christopher Nettey, who is injured. The two are the only changes made by head coach Seydou Zerbo in the lineup that played against King Faisal.



Kotoko are unbeaten in their first three games as they look to extend their run in quest of defending the title they won last season.



The match is set for a 15:00 GMT Kick-off time.



Below is the lineup in full



Asante Kotoko XI: Danlad Ibrahim, Augustine Agyapong, Andrews Appau, Sheriff Mohammed, John Tedeku, Richard Boadu, Enock Morrison, Nicholas Mensah, Dickson Afoakwa, Steven Mukwala.









