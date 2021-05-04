Danlad Ibrahim proud of gradual improvement at King Faisal

Soccer News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana U-20 goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has been impressed with the improvement at King Faisal since joining on loan in the second round.



Although his first game ended in a 3-1 defeat to King Faisal, the Kotoko-owned shot-stopper has kept two clean sheets in their last three games.



King Faisal are languishing 17th on the Premier League table, but just a point below 15th placed Liberty Professional.



Danlad Ibrahim played a key role as the Kumasi-based club held Karela United last Sunday.



"I'm proud to join King Faisal. We are gradually improving," he posted on Twitter.





