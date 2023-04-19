Danlad Ibrahim needs rest at Kotoko - Ex-Ghana goalie Joe Carr

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Joe Carr, has advised Danlad Ibrahim to take a back seat in the Asante Kotoko first team to avoid disgrace.



The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper has come under serious backlash from the fans after his recent unimpressive performance in the league.



He was in post when the Porcupine Warriors suffered a 3-0 defeat to Berekum Chelsea last Friday in week 26 of the Ghana Premier League.



"Danlad is a national goalkeeper. He is a very good goalkeeper who ranks among the best two goalkeepers in Ghana, but he must rest and allow others to keep the post", Joseph Carr said.



"I would've asked to be benched if I were him to regain my energy and form. He has to rest to save himself from the disgrace of conceding a lot of goals. He is not the only goalkeeper in the team."



"I have been a goalkeeper, and I have been in his situation before, and my advice to him is to rest and come back fresh," he added.



Danlad Ibrahim has been inconsistent for Kotoko this season because of his involvement with the national teams.



He was part of the Black Stars team that represented Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The enterprising goalkeeper also featured at the CHAN 2023 tournament with the Black Galaxies, where Ghana exited in the quarterfinals.



The young goalkeeper played a huge role in helping the Black Meteors to secure qualification for the upcoming U-23 AFCON tournament to be staged in Morocco.