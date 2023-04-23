Danlad Ibrahim dropped as Asante Kotoko name line-up to face Aduana Stars

Sports News of Sunday, 23 April 2023



Asante Kotoko deputy skipper, Danlad Ibrahim has been dropped to the bench as head coach Abdul Gazali names his line-up for the crucial tie against Aduana Stars.



Danlad who has conceded 6 goals in five games has seen his place taken by Frederick Asare for tonight's fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Asare will play behind a back four of Augustine Agyapong, Maxwell Agyemang, Yussif Mubarik, and John Tedeku.



In midfield, skipper Richard Boadu returns after missing the 3-0 defeat to Berekum Chelsea.



Boadu, Richard Lamptey, Rocky Dwamena, and Eric Zeze will form a four-man midfield with Steven Mukwala and George Mfegue leading the line.



The game is due to kick off at 6:00 pm at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Below is the full line-up



Frederick Asare



Augustine Agyapong



John Tedeku



Yusif Mubarik



Maxwell Agyemang



Richard Boadu Agadas



Rocky Dwamena



Richmond Lamptey



Georges Mfegue



Eric Zeze



Steven Mukwala



EE/DA