Danlad Ibrahim dropped as Asante Kotoko name line-up to face Aduana Stars

Sports News of Sunday, 23 April 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Asante Kotoko deputy skipper, Danlad Ibrahim has been dropped to the bench as head coach Abdul Gazali names his line-up for the crucial tie against Aduana Stars.
Danlad who has conceded 6 goals in five games has seen his place taken by Frederick Asare for tonight's fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
Asare will play behind a back four of Augustine Agyapong, Maxwell Agyemang, Yussif Mubarik, and John Tedeku.
In midfield, skipper Richard Boadu returns after missing the 3-0 defeat to Berekum Chelsea.
Boadu, Richard Lamptey, Rocky Dwamena, and Eric Zeze will form a four-man midfield with Steven Mukwala and George Mfegue leading the line.
The game is due to kick off at 6:00 pm at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
Below is the full line-up
Frederick Asare
Augustine Agyapong
John Tedeku
Yusif Mubarik
Maxwell Agyemang
Richard Boadu Agadas
Rocky Dwamena
Richmond Lamptey
Georges Mfegue
Eric Zeze
Steven Mukwala
EE/DA