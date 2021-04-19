Danlad Ibrahim delighted to keep first clean sheet at King Faisal

Soccer News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

King Faisal goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has expressed satisfaction in keeping a clean sheet in their goalless stalemate against Ashantigold on matchday 20 of the Ghana Premier League.



Ibrahim was at his best to deny Ashantigold from snatching all three points in Techiman.



His exploits after the game saw him named Man of the Match.



“Determination and hard work is what got me going. I’m very happy to keep a clean sheet. It’s the reason I’m here,'' he said after the game.



“We have been here for just a few weeks. We are working toward what the gaffer is teaching us. We know it will not come simple. It’s a gradual process. Hopefully from the 5th match going everyone will see a Different King Faisal.”



The Ghana U-20 goalkeeper joined the 'In Sha Allah' boys on loan in the second transfer window from Asante Kotoko.