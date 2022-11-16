Danlad Ibrahim can take the number 1 spot in Qatar - Habib Mohammed

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars defender Habib Mohammed said he will not be surprised if Danlad Ibrahim becomes the first-choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar.



The Asante Kotoko shot-stopper earned a late call-up to the Black Stars due to injuries to Jojo Wollacot and Richard Ofori.



Danlad Ibrahim is one of the two home-based players named in Otto Addo’s final 26-man squad for the global tournament in the Asian country.



Speaking in an interview, the former King Faisal star asserted Danlad can prove why he should be the number 1 goalkeeper for Ghana at the World Cup.



“Goalkeepers command the entire team during matches. We have a captain but the goalkeepers see what transpires on the field of play. We all know Jojo Wollacot and Richard Ofori are out because of injuries but I am not surprised Danlad Ibrahim was included”



“We know Lawrence Ati Zigi is there as the number one at the moment but believe me, Danlad can become our number one at the World Cup which will surprise many Ghanaians. I have watched him and I feel he can prove if things go on well for him at training, Danlad can become the first choice for Ghana at the World Cup”



Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



The Black Stars missed out on the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 and will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.



Ghana will be hoping to progress from the group stage at this year's tournament.