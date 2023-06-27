Danlad Ibrahim blames conceding two-late goals against Congo on inexperience

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Meteors goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, has indicated that the team nearly gave away a three-goal lead because of inexperience.



Ghana almost threw away a 3-0 lead against Congo in the 2023 U-23 AFCON after conceding two goals under two minutes in stoppage time.



Deputy skipper Danlad stated that the players were disappointed after surviving the late scare, noting that because they are new to the competition, such scenarios are bound to happen.



“After the game against Congo, all the players were not happy because of what happened and it’s normal. A lot of us have not got this kind of experience,” the goalie told the press.



“I know what can come when you lose concentration at some point. With the technical team, they will just bring everyone on board and know how to go in the next game,” he added.



Despite the shaky ending, the Meteors picked up the narrow to begin the tournament with a win that sent them to the top of Group A.



They will face host nation Morocco in the second group game on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The Meteors will need a win to progress to the semi-finals with a game in hand.



The game is set at 20:00 GMT kickoff time at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.





EE/FNOQ