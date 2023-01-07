Danlad Ibrahim, George Mfegue and 8 others to miss Kotoko clash against Great Olympics

Sports News of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko will be without as many as 10 players this weekend when the team locks horns with Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League.



Out of the list, five players including top attacker Georges Mfegue will miss the game due to injury setbacks.



In addition, Danlad Ibrahim and two others who are away with the Black Galaxies on national duty will not be available for the big game.



Meanwhile, Justice Blay and Nicholas Mensah who have accumulated a number of yellow cards are missing the game due to suspension.



“Our safest pair of hands Danlad Ibrahim, Defender Sheriff Mohammed, and Augustine Agyapong are away on international duty.



Dickson Afoakwa, Isaac Oppong, Georges Mfegue, Stephen Amankona and John Tedeku, are on the injury list while our utility players Justice Blay and Nicholas Mensah are both ruled out through suspension,” an official club statement on its website said on Friday.



Speaking on the injury situation in an interview with Opemsuo, club communicator David Obeng Nyarko said it is worrying.



He is however hoping that the other players can slot in to do the job.



“It is worrying that many of our players are injured, but that could be a blessing to those players who have not had much playing time this season. We will assemble a good team against Great Olympics,” David Obeng Nyarko said.