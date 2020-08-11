Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Danjuma Ademola Kuti begs Hearts of Oak to resign Joseph Esso

Former Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Joseph Esso

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Danjuma Ademola Kuti has called on the management of the club to resign Joseph Esso, saying he would love to play with him.



The Phobians in the course of the week announced the departure of five players after failing to reach agreement over a new deal.



Joseph Esso was among the five players who failed to extend their contract with the Phobians hence their departure.



The Nigerian international reacting to the news said he was hoping to partner with Joseph Esso and for that matter, he is appealing to the management to bring him back to the team.



Speaking to Oyerepa FM, he said, "He is very good player. I was hoping to play alongside with him. But I saw him the other time I came where he even scored. He is a very strong and good supporting striker"



"From what I saw, he can help me score more goals. They should try to keep him if possible, I would love to play with him" he concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.