Sports News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Danish club HB Koge confirms Victorien Adebayor's move to Legon Cities

Striker, Victorien Adebayor

Danish outfit, HB Koge has confirmed that they have transferred Victorien Adebayor to Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC on loan for the rest of the season.



The club last year signed the Nigerian international from Inter Allies FC after keeping tabs on his outstanding performances in the Ghanaian top-flight league.



Yet to cement a place in the starting eleven of the Danish lower-tier league, Victorien Adebayor is now on the move.



As reported by footballghana.com earlier today, Legon Cities FC has decided to bring him to the club to provide a squad boost for the side in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



Just this afternoon, HB Koge with an official statement has confirmed that they have indeed transferred the attacker.



“HB Køge has made an agreement with the Ghanaian club Legon Cities FC. The deal means striker Victorien Adebayor will be loaned out to Legon Cities, who play in the Ghanaian Premier League. The lease is valid for the rest of the year,” the Danish Club said on Thursday.



In the truncated Ghana Premier league last season, the forward scored 12 goals in 13 appearances for Legon Cities FC.



He will hope to display a similar form to help Legon Cities FC achieve their aim at the end of the season.