Sports News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Danish club BK Fremad Amager completes Emmanuel Bio signing in a permanent deal

Cheetah FC attacker, Emmanuel Bio

Danish club BK Fremad Amager has completed the signing of Cheetah FC attacker Emmanuel Bio on a four year contract for an undisclosed fee.



The Ghana U17 player was signed on a 6 months loan deal by the club in January but completed a permanent move for the youngster on July 27.



Bio expressed his joy after finally landing a permanent deal with the Copenhagen based division one club "I'm very happy to be finally signed by the club. Indeed my hardwork has paid off. I believe its a good stage and i'm going to make good use of it. I'm very grateful to the president of Cheetah FC for his immense contribution to my career" he stated.



Emmanuel Bio together with his compatriot and Cheetah FC teammate Emmanuel Toku are seen with great potentials and will be relied on to help BK Fremad Amager enjoy a good season when football returns in Denmark.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.