Danilo shares touching story about his 'brotherly' relationship with Christian Atsu

Sports News of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Danilo, a former teammate of Christian Atsu has shared a touching story about his relationship with the late Ghanaian footballer.



The two played together at Porto during the 2011/2012 season when Atsu was transitioned from the youth team to the first team.



Danilo in an emotional tribute via his Instagram recalled the fun times he had with Atsu during team lunches and dinners where the Ghanaian will not spare a bone.



“Moments considered ‘normal’ can teach us great lessons,” Danilo wrote on Instagram.



“I remember well, our FC Porto lunches or dinners at the Sol Verde hotel, in Espinho, Portugal, where you always ate all the chicken and also the bone. That’s right. The bone.



“We, in our superficiality, always laughed and said: ‘Why so hungry Atsu?!"



Danilo further narrated that Atsu never took the trolls to heart and finally explained why he had no mercy for food.



“That is until that day, even without having to, and always taking everything lightly and with that wide smile, he explained to us that he had the habit of also eating the bone, because in childhood I learned not to waste anything that I had to eat, because I didn’t know when and what it would be the next meal. Damn, what a gut punch, if that’s worth the pun."



According to Danilo, Atsu during his last day at the Porto asked for his shirt and promised that he will tell his kids that he played with Danilo.



“Between us, those last days of FC Porto where you asked me for a souvenir shirt saying: ‘When I’m a dad, I’ll tell my kids that one day I played with Danilo. ‘



“Just saying, you were an inspiration without even knowing. I’ll tell my kids that I played and met such a human being like you. Rest well, brother.”



Christian Atsu passed away on February 18, 2023, after his body was recovered lifeless from the rubble of an earthquake in Turkey.





EE/KPE