You are here: HomeSports2020 08 16Article 1034755

Sports News of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Daniel Opare remains a huge doubt for Zulte Waregem's clash at Beerschot

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Daniel Opare Daniel Opare


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Defender Daniel Opare is set to miss Zulte Waregem's second league match of the season against Beerschot on Sunday, 16 August 2020 due to injury.

The Ghana international right-back picked up a problem during last week's season opener against Racing Genk.

Opare was forced to leave the pitch in the second half with a hamstring injury .

The 29-year-old put in a lot of work to command a starting berth in the club he joined this summer on a free transfer.

He missed the entire 2019/20 season due to an injury he suffered during pre-season.

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment