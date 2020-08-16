Sports News of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Daniel Opare remains a huge doubt for Zulte Waregem's clash at Beerschot

Daniel Opare

Defender Daniel Opare is set to miss Zulte Waregem's second league match of the season against Beerschot on Sunday, 16 August 2020 due to injury.



The Ghana international right-back picked up a problem during last week's season opener against Racing Genk.



Opare was forced to leave the pitch in the second half with a hamstring injury .



The 29-year-old put in a lot of work to command a starting berth in the club he joined this summer on a free transfer.



He missed the entire 2019/20 season due to an injury he suffered during pre-season.

