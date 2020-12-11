Sports News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Daniel Opare not worried about Zulte Waregem's position in the league

Ghana international Daniel Opare

The fact that Zulte Waregem has been ranked lower than expected all season, does not deter Ghanaian defender, Daniel Opare.



“We finally got some points in recent weeks. It won't be an easy season anymore, I realize that. Every match is important. Especially on Sunday in Eupen," said Opare.



"For me, that is almost a home game, because I have an apartment in Liège. But with my wife and daughter I now live close to the stadium here,” he added.



Zulte Waregem is currently 14th in the 2020/2021 Jupiler Pro League with 15 points after 15 games.



Opare 30, has made 13 appearances and assisted twice for Zulte Waregem in the Jupiler Pro League this season.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.