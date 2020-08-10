You are here: HomeSports2020 08 10Article 1029565

Sports News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Daniel Opare marks Zulte Waregem debut in defeat to Genk

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian right-back, Daniel Opare Ghanaian right-back, Daniel Opare


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Ghana international Daniel Opare marked his competitive debut for his new club Zulte Waregem today when the team lost 2-1 to KRC Genk in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

The right-back joined the Essevee on a two-year deal from fellow Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp in June to give them a squad boost in the 2020/2021 season.

Playing their first game of the season today at the Regenboogstadion, Daniel Opare earned a starting role for Zulte Waregem where he displayed good form.

At the end of the first half, his team had their noses in the lead courtesy a strike from Olivier Deschacht with an assist from Bassem Srarf on the 41st minute.

Unfortunately, they were overpowered in the second half with KRC Genk climbing from behind to win 2-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.

Paul Onuachu halved the deficit on the 73rd minute before Cyriel Dessers equalized on the 80th minute to seal the 3 points for the Genk.

Ghana’s Daniel Opare lasted 70 minutes before his place was taken by Jean-Luc Dompe.

Below is the Zulte Waregem starting eleven for the Genk game today:

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter