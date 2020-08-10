Sports News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Daniel Opare marks Zulte Waregem debut in defeat to Genk

Ghanaian right-back, Daniel Opare

Ghana international Daniel Opare marked his competitive debut for his new club Zulte Waregem today when the team lost 2-1 to KRC Genk in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.



The right-back joined the Essevee on a two-year deal from fellow Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp in June to give them a squad boost in the 2020/2021 season.



Playing their first game of the season today at the Regenboogstadion, Daniel Opare earned a starting role for Zulte Waregem where he displayed good form.



At the end of the first half, his team had their noses in the lead courtesy a strike from Olivier Deschacht with an assist from Bassem Srarf on the 41st minute.



Unfortunately, they were overpowered in the second half with KRC Genk climbing from behind to win 2-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.



Paul Onuachu halved the deficit on the 73rd minute before Cyriel Dessers equalized on the 80th minute to seal the 3 points for the Genk.



Ghana’s Daniel Opare lasted 70 minutes before his place was taken by Jean-Luc Dompe.



Below is the Zulte Waregem starting eleven for the Genk game today:

