Daniel Lomotey ready to light up the Ghana Premier League with goals

Sports News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: Dennis Narterh Adzigodi, Contributor

Former West Africa Soccer Academy (WAFA) and El Setif forward, Daniel Lomotey, has made a return to Ghana and joined the Ghana Premier League side Medeama FC. Several teams were vying for his signature, but he opted for the Tarkwa-based club.



Lomotey, often touted as the next great Ghanaian striker, made an impressive debut for Medeama, scoring a crucial goal in their 2-2 home draw against Accra Lions FC. He came on as a substitute and wasted no time in making an impact.



Even during his stint at El Setif, Lomotey showcased his skills, contributing assists and scoring goals that helped the club secure a Champions League spot. His reputation as a prolific scorer precedes him, and he has quickly demonstrated his capabilities at Medeama.



In an interview, Lomotey expressed his enthusiasm about joining Medeama FC and the strong technical team. He is determined to adapt to their style of play and believes that he can contribute significantly to the team's success.



Lomotey has already found the back of the net four times for Medeama FC in local friendly matches and has high hopes of breaking Ghana Premier League goal-scoring records. Before his move to El Setif, he achieved several notable milestones in Ghanaian football:



He became the first player to score a hat-trick in the 20/21 Ghana Premier League season.



Lomotey scored the 400th goal in Ghana Premier League history.



He scored seven goals in seven games in the Ghana Premier League 20/21 season.

Lomotey scored four goals in a single match in the Ghana Premier League 20/21 season.



He was the youngest player at age sixteen (16) to score against both Accra Hearts Of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Lomotey scored the only two (2) goals for Ghana at the under-20 Africa youth tournament in Niger.



He played for all the national youth teams in Ghana, including the national local Black Stars of Ghana.



Lomotey became the first player from Ada to play for all Ghana national teams.