Daniel Lomotey makes history by scoring Medeama’s first goal in the CAF Champions League

Sports News of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Forward Daniel Lomotey made history by scoring Medeama Sporting Club’s first-ever goal in the CAF Champions League.



The former WAFA star scored in the final minute of the first half to level the score for the Ghanaian champions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday afternoon.



This came after Abdelraouf Benguit gave the Algerian powerhouse the lead by converting a controversial penalty in the 39th minute.



Daniel Lomotey, who is familiar with CR Belouizdad from his time with the Algerian club ES Setif, joined Medeama at the start of the current campaign.



Kamaradini Mamudu then scored a stoppage-time winner for the Mauve and Yellows, giving them their first-ever win in the competition. Medeama began their CAF Champions League journey with a 3-0 win against record winners Al Ahly last Saturday in Cairo. They managed to hold on for over an hour but conceded three goals after 65 minutes.



Medeama now have three points and will hope this win will be the first of many.