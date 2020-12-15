Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Daniel Laryea to officiate Sonidep vs Al Ahly Champions League tie

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea

Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has been appointed to officiate next weekend’s CAF Champions League tie between AS Sonidep from Niger and Al Ahly Sporting Club of Egypt.



The 33-year-old will be joined by compatriots Paul Kodzo Atimaka (Assistant I), Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey (Assistant Referee II) and Adaari Abdul Latif (Fourth Official).



Alim Konate Aboubakar from Cameroon will be the Match Commissioner. While Adamou Tchiouake from Niger serves as COVID-19 Officer.



The game will take place at the Niamey-Stade Général Senyi Kountche in Niger.





