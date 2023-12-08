Daniel Laryea to officiate CAF Champions League clash between Etoile du Sahel, Al Hilal

Sports News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea is set to take charge of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League clash between Etoile du Sahel and Al Hilal at the Olympique Hammadi Agrebi Stadium in Rades on Friday.



At 36, Laryea will officiate his first game in this season's CAF Champions League Money Zone.



Etoile du Sahel, facing a challenging journey after consecutive defeats in the group stage, seeks redemption following a 2-0 loss to Espérance Sportive de Tunis and a 2-0 setback against Petro Atletico Luanda at home.



Eager to reverse their fortunes, the Tunisian side aims to revive their winning form and bolster their chances of progressing to the CAF Champions League quarterfinals.



On the other side, Al Hilal Omdurman had a mixed start to their campaign. Despite showcasing attacking prowess with a resounding 3-1 victory against Espérance Sportive de Tunis, they faced a setback with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Petro Atletico in their second group match.



The upcoming clash promises to be a crucial moment for both teams in their quest for advancement in the prestigious tournament.