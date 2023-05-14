You are here: HomeSports2023 05 14Article 1766738

Sports News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Daniel Laryea scores full marks after officiating error-free WAC-Sunderland CAFCL semi-final clash

Ghanaian referee, Daniel Laryea has received praise for his stellar performance in the CAF Champions League semi-final clash between Wydad Casablanca and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Some Ghanaians lauded him for not putting a foot wrong during his CAF Champions League semi-final debut.

Laryea was mainly applauded for rightfully sending off two Sundowns players during the game that ended scoreless at the Mohammed V Stadium on Saturday, May 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, some Sundowns fans have slammed the Ghanaian claiming he was biased in his officiating on the night.

Daniel Laryea handled the game together with his compatriot, Kwasi Achempong Brobbey as assistant line two, Comoros referee Soulaimane Amaldine as assistant line one and Gambian Lamin Jammeh served as fourth official.

Laryea is a hugely rated Ghanaian referee who got his FIFA badge in 2014. He has officiated in the CAF Women's Champions League, Championship of African Nations (CHAN), U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, and other tournaments.





















