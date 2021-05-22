Daniel Kordie begins rehab following successful surgery in South Africa

Sports News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Daniel Kordie has commenced rehabilitation in South Africa following successful knee surgery last week.



The 26-year-old has been on the sidelines since picking up a career-threatening injury against Uncle T United in the MTN FA Cup back in May 2019.



The medical team at the Netcare Linksfield Hospital in Johannesburg led by the experienced surgeon, Dr. McCready completed the surgery for the player on Friday, May 14, 2021.



Kordie has since moved on to the second phase of his recovery and is currently undergoing Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) therapy.



The club is hoping to have him fully fit for the 2021/22 campaign although no timeline has yet been set for his return.



FootballMadeInGhana has been reliably informed that the talented midfielder is scheduled to meet with Dr. McCready on Wednesday for a final assessment before traveling back to Ghana to continue with his recovery.



